The country superstar has one last album to release under his contract with Warner Music – which has released his music via his Belting Bronco imprint since 2022 – and he recruited the Hollywood star to record a voice note in his soothing Southern accent to tease the upcoming projects.

'Dallas Buyers Club' star Matthew, 55, says in a clip posted to Zach’s Instagram: "This is not a film about a band.

“This is a film about a boy from Oklahoma, a boy who joined the Navy with a love of writing. That writing connected with people — a lot of people. This film is about a group of best friends taking a two-week motorcycle ride across America while recording one final major label album. Oh, and the title of the film, you ask? ‘Motorbreath.'”

Zach also posted a preview of a track that appears to be called ‘Birdie’.

The 28-year-old musician’s last studio album was 2024’s ‘The Great American Bar Scene’.

Meanwhile, in October, it was reported that Zach was withholding his music from Grammys consideration.

The ‘I Remember Everything’ hitmaker has enjoyed huge success with his songs but he declined to submit his work for consideration in any category for the upcoming ceremony, Variety revealed.

An online ballot, available only to Recording Academy members, confirmed Zach's name didn’t appear among the thousands being considered for Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, and none of his records were entered for any of the rock, country or Americana categories where he would have been expected to compete.

Insiders told the outlet the 'Hey Driver' hitmaker chose not to submit this year because he doesn't feel comfortable with awards shows making music competitive.

This echoed Zach's previous attempts to resist the mechanics of the music industry, having already asked his record label not to promote his songs in any format.

However, he has been in awards consideration before and won his first Grammy last year, taking Best Country Duo/ Group performance for 'I Remember Everything' with Kacey Musgraves.

Zach joins the likes of Drake and The Weeknd in boycotting the event.