Beyonce is donating $2.5 million help victims of the California wildfires.

The pop star announced the money will be given to the LA Fire Relief Fund through her BeyGOOD Foundation to help victims of the wildfires, which have devastated large swathes of southern California since they broke out last week.

A message posted on the charity's Instagram page stated: "Los Angeles we stand with you. BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars.

"The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires."

Beyonce's donation comes after the Walt Disney Company pledged $15 million to help rebuild communities devastated by the fires while Paramount and Fox Corp. handed over $1 million in contributions to the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fires broke out last Tuesday (07.01.25) and at least 24 people have been confirmed dead with thousands more having lost their homes - including celebrities such as Mel Gibson, Paris Hilton and Billy Crystal.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex have been among the famous faces trying to help out with the royals joining efforts to distribute food and supplies to victims of the wildfires in Pasadena, where they also thanked first responders and met with affected families.

The couple live in Montecito - around 90 miles north of the affected area - and they are believed to have offered their $14 million mansion as a refuge to friends fleeing the fires, which have left more than 100,000 people displaced.

The duchess has also announced she's delaying the launch of her new Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan' because of the disaster.

The show had been due to hit screens on January 15 but at her request, the streaming service will now hold back the lifestyle show until 4 March.

She said in a statement: “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."