Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has rejoined Instagram.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has rejoined Instagram

The 43-year-old former actress launched her new account @meghan on New Year's Day (01.01.24) with a black and white 27-second video of her running barefoot on a beach towards the sea.

When she got inches away from the calm waters, she etched '2025' into the sand with her finger.

So far, over 3.4 million people have seen her debut post - which was filmed by her husband, Prince Harrry - including the likes of Serena Williams, Chrissy Teigen, and Tan France, and Meghan has clocked up over 600,000 follolwers in less than 24 hours.

Celebrities including 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Garcelle Beauvais are among those who want to keep tabs on what Meghan - who lives in California with Harry and their children, Prince Archie, five, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet - gets up to on the platform.

The New York Post's Page Six column revealed in August 2023 that Meghan had secured the Instagram handle, which only had an image of pink flowers before she launched her now-defunct 'Archetypes' podcast on Spotify in August 2022.

A source told the publication at the time: "Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her 'Archetypes' podcast, so it’s just sitting there now.”

In an interview with The Cult in August 2022, the duchess dropped the hint of her return to the social media platform.

She said: "I’m getting back … on Instagram."

However, in 2024, the former 'Suits' actress also made a brief return to Instagram to create a social media presence for her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

Almost five years ago, she and Harry posted their final upload to the now inactive @sussexroyal joint account, which highlighted how fragile the world had become due to COVID-19 and expressed a commitment to make a difference.

It read: "While you may not see us here, the work continues."

Before her engagement to King Charles' youngest son in November 2017, she deactivated her account in January 2018.