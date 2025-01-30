John Mulaney has taken a swipe at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

John Mulaney has taken a swipe at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

While announcing his latest Netflix project, the 42-year-old joked: “Not since Harry and Meghan has Netflix given more money to someone without a specific plan.”

He made the gag when introducing ‘Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney’ at a Netflix showcase event, confirming the ‘variety talk show’ will air live over 12 weeks starting in March.

John continued his comparison with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, adding: “Like Harry and Meghan, there’s nothing but goodwill on my side. People are rooting for me left and right.”

Best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, John has had a long-standing relationship with Netflix, releasing multiple stand-up specials, including ‘Baby J’ and the children’s variety special ‘John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch’.

His comments referenced the Sussexes’ high-profile Netflix deal, which saw the release of ‘Harry and Meghan’ in December 2022.

The three-part docuseries chronicled their relationship and departure from royal duties, drawing both praise and criticism.

Meghan, 42, is set to return to Netflix in March with her new show ‘With Love, Meghan’ – a lifestyle series originally postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

She and Harry were recently reported to be pursuing a “professional split” to take on individual projects but appeared together this month at the Invictus Games event.

Reflecting on his own show, John said: “It was one of those shows that neither Netflix nor I really needed to do. I never wanted to host a talk show and they were getting out of the talk show game, so it was the perfect moment to do this.”

He added about the concept: “We will never be relevant, we will never be your source for news, we will always be reckless. Netflix will always provide us with data that we ignore.”

John stressed the unconventional nature of ‘Everybody’s Live’ by saying: “There is absolutely nothing new about what I’m doing. But by taking a lot of elements other people have already done and doing them out of order, it feels new and that’s what’s important. If we can be one-tenth as popular on Netflix as anything from South Korea, I will have the most successful talk show in world history.”

‘Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney’ will premiere on Netflix on 12 March.