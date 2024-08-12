King Charles has indulged his "quirky" childhood hobby by building a new maze at his country estate.

The monarch commissioned a new hedgerow labyrinth to be built at Sandringham in Norfolk after spending his childhood enjoying solving the previous one that stood on the site and the new section opened to the public earlier this month - now royal expert Jennie Bond has insisted the late Queen Elizabeth would have been entertained by her son's plans.

She told OK! magazine: "I’m sure the late Queen would have been quite amused that her little boy was indulging one of his quirky hobbies: finding his way out of a maze.

"He used to spend hours trying to get round the maze at Sandringham when he was a child. That maze was dismantled years ago, but now it has been rebuilt … and is even better."

The King previously opened a new maze at Dumfries House in Ayrshire in 2016 and another - in the shape of a thistle - was completed at the Balmoral estate in Scotland earlier this month.

Jennie went on to insist Charles seems keen to leave a lasting legacy in the gardens of the royal properties.

She added: "[The mazes] will be quite a legacy for the King, and I think he’ll get great enjoyment from watching his grandchildren and, indeed the public, trying to find their way out.

"Of course the King’s mazes are extraordinarily elegant and beautiful. Charles, who loves beauty in nature, wouldn’t have it any other way."

Charles previously opened up about his love of mazes at the opening of the new section at Dumfries House in 2016, saying: 'I'm afraid to say I'm rather indulging in my childhood fantasy of mazes. There's nothing more enjoyable than getting lost in a maze."