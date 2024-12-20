The 76-year-old monarch will appear in a festive episode of the BBC show, which will be filmed at his and Queen Camilla's Highgrove Gardens residence.

King Charles III

In the 'Countryfile Christmas at Highgrove' episode, which will air on Sunday (22.12.24), the show's presenter Matt Baker will join the king for a conversation about his commitment to the preservation of heritage crafts.

What's more, Matt and his 'Countryfile' co-hosts Margherita Taylor, and Adam Henson will meet staff from His Majesty’s charity, The King’s Foundation, as they transform it into a festive wonderland each Christmas.

And they do so while staying true to Charles' passion for nature, organic gardening and sustainability.

As well as conversing with the monarch, Matt will also help Highgrove’s head gardener to harvest the king's Brussels sprouts, and the 46-year-old TV presenter will meets students taking part in The King’s Foundation education programmes using British timber.

The Royal Chef will conclude the episode by preparing a traditional Christmas lunch feast, featuring turkey, and Brussels sprouts.

Before the episode ends, farmer Adam, 58, will meet a local farmer shepherding his Shropshire sheep onto the Highgrove estate's wildflower meadow for grazing.

But it won't be Charles' first appearance on 'Countryfile'.

In 2013, he took part in an episode entitled 'A Royal Appointment', which focused on the sustainable farming carried out by himself and many others.

It starred Matt and his co-hosts John Craven and Julia Bradbury.

Tune in to 'Countryfile Christmas at Highgrove' on BBC One on Sunday 22 December from 5.30pm, audiences can also catch up on BBC iPlayer.