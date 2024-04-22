King Charles spent what would have been the late Queen Elizabeth's 98th birthday at church in Scotland.

King Charles drove himself and Queen Camilla to the church service

The 75-year-old monarch - who is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer - was seen driving himself and Queen Camilla, 76, to Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle on Sunday (21.04.24).

Tributes poured in for the queen, with Sarah, Duchess of York - who was married to Elizabeth II's son Prince Andrew, 64, with whom she has daughters Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34 - paying a touching tribute to her mother-in-law.

The 64-year-old author wrote on Instagram: "Today we are remembering Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on what would have been her 98th birthday. Thank you for all that you have taught us, for being a steadfast leader and dear friend. You are sorely missed."

The 'Her Heart For a Compass' writer was entrusted with the care of Her Late Majesty's beloved corgis when she passed away in September 2022, and recently shared that she likes to snap a Digestive biscuit for them in the same way the late monarch would.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she said: "There's now seven dogs, five Norfolks and two corgis. The Norfolks tend to be a little territorial with the corgis. The corgis are bigger so there's a few punch-ups but they fine, they're very fine. I remember what the Queen would do, she used to break a little Digestive biccy.

"When I break it, they come running because they can remember the nose, her little hands... it was so sweet! So I sort of do that ritual and everyone gets cross with me for feeding the dogs too much!"

Sarah previously explained that whenever the canine companions are barking over what appears to be nothing, she believes it is because they have noticed the ghost of their former owner passing by.

She told People: "I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there’s no squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the Queen is passing by."