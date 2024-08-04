Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has “only scraped the surface” of her suicidal thoughts trauma.

The mother-of-two, who turned 43 on Sunday (04.08.24), made the admission about previously contemplating ending her life while she was a working member of the royal family in a new emotional TV interview alongside her husband Prince Harry – three years after she told Oprah Winfrey she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” before the couple left Britain for a new life in the US.

Her chat was part of a campaign she is launching with Harry, 39, to fight for child safety online.

She told CBS as she discussed the Parents Network initiative with anchor Jane Pauley: “I think when you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey, certainly part of mine, is being able to be really open about it.

“And I haven't really scraped the surface on my experience but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way.

“And I would never want someone else to be making those sorts of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed.

“So, if me voicing what I have overcome, will save someone or encourage someone in their life to really genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good so everything’s okay, then that’s worth it.

“I’ll take a hit for that.”

Meghan, who has son Archie, five, and daughter Lilibet, three, with Harry, told Oprah, 70, in 2021 she couldn’t be “left alone” and told her husband she “didn’t want to be alive anymore”.

She also claimed Buckingham Palace HR bosses ignored her plea for help because she was not a “paid employee”.

Meghan added to Oprah: “I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.

“And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. I remember how (Harry) just cradled me.

“I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that, ‘I’ve never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere’.

“And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”