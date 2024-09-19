Prince Harry will reportedly return to the UK later this month without his wife to attend the WellChild awards.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, who has children Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, with his partner Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 43, has been a patron of the charity for 16 years, with the good cause holding the event each year to celebrate children and young people living with serious illnesses and complicated medical requirements.

It is thought that Harry will not be accompanied by Meghan on his trip back to Britain from his home in Montecito, California, The Times has reported.

The newspaper added it is unclear whether Harry will see his father King Charles, 75, during his visit, as the monarch is set to be in Scotland when he arrives.

It said “there are currently no plans for them to meet” and reported Charles – who is still battling an undisclosed form of cancer – will “mostly be staying in Scotland until October”.

Harry, who turned 40 on Sunday (15.09.24) will attend the WellChild event on September 30, and is planning to spent time with winners and their families at a reception before the ceremony.

Harry is expected to give a speech and present the award for an inspirational child aged four to six.

Harry said about the upcoming visit: “I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild awards, celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs.

“These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all.

“It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals.”

The Times said Harry did not meet Charles during his last visit to the UK and even though he was offered accommodation at Buckingham Palace chose to stay in a hotel.

He was in London to attend a service at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.