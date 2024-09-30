Prince Harry has “spare” collections of the same toys for his daughter Lilibet in case she ruins one of her favourites.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, who has the three-year-old girl and his son Archie, five, with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared the detail about their family life on a solo trip to Britain where he spoke with ill children at an awards ceremony on Monday. (30.09.24)

He made the remark while at the WellChild event attended by severely sick kids and their loved ones when he met six-year-old Noah Nicholson, who threw his soft toys at Harry and laughed as the prince picked them up.

Harry then noticed Noah was carrying a giraffe toy named Raffy – the same one the youngster had when they first met in 2019.

He said: “Is this the same one? No way! Every parent has a spare. I’ve got at least six spares.

“My daughter Lili has these Lovies.”

Harry also joked Noah was “naughty” after the child kept chucking Raffy and a white cat toy her called George in the duke’s direction.

The father-of-two is later set to present an Inspirational Child award for kids aged four to six, and deliver a speech for WellChild.

It is his thirteenth appearance at its events after he was made patron of the charity 16 years ago.

Before his visit on Monday he said: “I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs.

“These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all.

“It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals.”

It is not known if Harry will meet his father King Charles, 76, who is fighting an undisclosed form of cancer, or his estranged older brother Prince William, 42, while he is in the UK.