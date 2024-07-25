Mottram Hall Hotel & Spa is set within 270 acres of Cheshire countryside, with breath taking landscaped gardens. The Hall, built in 1750 is a Grade II listed building and the complex boasts an 18-hole Championship Golf Course, perfect for both professional and amateur players alike.

Mottram Hall Hotel & Spa

Arrival

When you turn into driveway you get an indication as to how the Hotel is going to be, you can imagine grand entrances, huge Georgian windows, stone fireplaces, and galleries.

As the hotel appears everything that you imagined plus more is there before you, beautiful gardens, and awe inspiring architecture.

Mottram Hall built from orange brick with sand-stone facings, high glass Georgian windows, and magnificent stone archways. Echoing all the elegance and glamour of its historic setting and here we are about to sample the delights staying here.

We entered through the opulent main entrance which opens into the reception hall, with its beautiful Georgian decor that also incorporates a number of contemporary features give a luxurious and elegant look and feel to the reception area.

Reception

Welcome

The reception staff handled our registration brilliantly, allocating us a Suite for our stay. The receptionist then went through all we needed to know, dining arrangements, details about the leisure activities that were available on site before directing us to our room.

As we made our way to our room I was fascinated by the works of art on display as well as the preserved features, ceilings which I later found out were, ‘Adam ceilings’ that along with the wood panelling apparently taken from the original Old Hall and dating back to 12th Century.

The Room

The Suite we had for our stay was so beautiful and spacious, there was the main bedroom with a huge super king sized four poster bed, with bedside tables with marble top either side. The room also had a desk/dressing table, wardrobes, and a TV.

Bedroom with 4 poster bed

The En-Suite bathroom & shower

To the side was the equally beautiful En suite bathroom, complete with bath and shower, we were certainly being spoilt.

The suite also had Freeview TV, Hairdryer, Tea and coffee making facilities, Iron and ironing board, Complimentary Wi-Fi, and Bathrobes for ultimate comfort.

Dining

Dining at Mottram Hall, you have a choice of three restaurants, the award winning Carrington Grill serving traditional English cuisine with a European twist, then there is Raffaella’s which concentrates on food that works with Champneys healthy eating treatments, or Barney’s a brasserie that serves snacks, burgers at the bar in a musical environment.

Steak 8oz Grass-fed Sirloin

Dessert

We had our evening meal from The Carrington Grill, I had the soup with the 8oz Grass-fed Sirloin for my main while my partner also had the soup followed by Glazed Duck Breast with Smoked pancetta, chestnuts, creamed brussels sprouts, garlic & rosemary potato, red currant jus. I then had the sticky toffee pudding and ice cream.

The meal was just delicous, cooked to perfection by the chaf and the team,and served by by the great waitresses.

The Champneys Spa

Champneys Spa facilities

Although we were not having a Spa treatment , we went to see the spa facilities and to talk to discover more about the treatments.

The award winning Champneys Spa and the world class therapists offer many different treatments from wellness sessions, beauty treatments to massages and body treatments, as well as Mani and Pedi sessions.

The facilities include two pools, a 20m pool and a smaller 13m pool, monsoon and drench showers, Nordic sauna, jacuzzi, cold room and a gym and cycle studio to cater for whatever your exercise routine is.

The Gardens & Grounds

The hotel grounds are just as breath-taking as the property itself, immaculately tended flowerbeds and large wooded areas giving and there are plenty of opportunities for lovely early morning walks or afternoon strolls, or just to sit on one of the patio’s and soak up the surroundings and stunning architecture in amongst the beautiful setting.

Then there is Mottram Halls 18 hole Championship golf course with its tree lined fairways for those wanting to take a golfing break.

Opinion

As was coming to the end of our stay we reflected on our time at Mottram Hall Hotel & Spa and we both agreed how much we had enjoyed our stay.

The location, setting is perfect and is by far one of the most welcoming hotels I’ve ever stayed at, perfect for an overnight stay, or a longer break to explore the nearby countryside or the attractions of Manchester, and Cheshire or enjoying Mottram Halls gardens.

Ideal for a Spa break or for the golf fans perfect for a golfing break whatever your skill level, or just a rural escape in beautiful surrondings Mottram Hall has it all.

But by far the biggest asset Mottram Hall has is its team, from the Manager through all the staff they will look after you. So, whatever takes your fancy you will be guaranteed a thoroughly enjoyable experience while being look after by the hotels wonderful staff.

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

