We had the opportunity to stay at the recently commissioned Tŷ hotel Newport, located just off the M4 Motorway - a modern new addition to the Tŷ group just a short drive from Newport city centre, ten minutes away from the Celtic Manor Resort, ICC Wales and less than half an hour drive from Cardiff and Bristol.

Tŷ Hotel Newport

Arrival

When you pull in you cannot help but be impressed by the modern architecture of the building with its huge metal contemporary statue of a red Celtic Dragon taking centre spot at the entrance to welcome visitors.

Reception

The feeling of modern opulence continues inside, as you enter the hotel, huge glass globes lights hang from the upper floors, glass fronted balconies overlooked the foyer from the floors above.

The reception desk is to your right, further round is the Cara Bar and Kitchen seating areas. To your left is the large foyer the lifts and glass stairs to the upper floors, further to the left is a roomy lounge area.

We received a wonderful greeting from the team, booking in was quick and efficient as the receptionist took our details processed the booking then went through everything we needed to know and answered all our questions before giving us our room keys.

We stayed in a King Rooms an ultra-modern and stylish rooms with a ceiling to floor window with views across the front of the hotel and across the rolling hills and woodlands beyond.

Our Room

The room features a huge ‘King Bed’ plenty of wardrobe space, dressing/workstation table and chair, of wardrobe space, on the wall at the end of the bed is a 49” Samsung interactive HD TV with Chromecast Tea and pod coffee making facilities.

Luxurious Bedroom

To our left was a luxurious modern en suite with large marble shower, and toilet, and elemis toiletries provided.

Luxury Marble en suite

Adults only floor

As an extra our King Room was on the adults only floor, complete with access to the Tŷ+ Lounge where you can sit in quite with full Wi-Fi and internet and do any work without interruption. The lounge also has complimentary extras including free 24 – 7 hot and cold drinks, as well as pastries in the morning.

Whether you’re on a family trip, exploring the area’s historic charms, or have a business meeting in beautiful South Wales, you will be sure to find everything you need at Tŷ Newport with stylish rooms and excellent facilities.

Dining

Casa Kitchen Restaurant & Bar

Dining is in the Mediterranean inspired CASA Kitchen Restaurant & Bar, offering a great menu with a choice of dishes and drinks that includes, Sirloin Steak 8oz with vine tomatoes, portobello mushroom, served with house fries or roasted Cod with crushed potatoes, sautéed artichoke, peppers, olive oil and lemon dressing and a full range of vegan and vegetarian dishes. They also have a range of desserts ‘to die for’.

Pan Roasted Cod

I had the Sirloin Steak, while my partner had the Pan roasted Cod, we both finished with Salted Caramel Chocolate Torte.

Sirloin Steak

After our meal we grabbed a couple of cocktails and retired to the lounge to listen to the live music, completing a perfect evening.

Available exclusively to hotel guests, the fitness suite offering the latest Technogym equipment from the Excite Live range including a treadmill, exercise bike, cross trainer, work benches, free weights and kettle bells.

If you would like a full liesure experience guests also have the option to book a swim session at the nearby Springs Health Club at Coldra Court Hotel, (5 minutes’ walk away), or Dylans Health Club at the Celtic Manor Resort.

Tŷ Newport hotel is an ideal destination to give you access to the ultimate year-round golfing facilities of one of Europe’s finest golfing destinations nearby at the Celtic Manor Resort.

With complimentary shuttle bus transfers between Tŷ Newport and the Celtic Manor Resort golf clubhouses, Tŷ Newport hotel offers everything you need for the perfect golf break

Things To Do in The Area

The area is packed with things to do, for those who like the countryside and walking thee are many beautiful rambles in picturesque courtyside.

There is nearby Roman garrison town of Cearleon bursting with Roman remains of great archaeological importance, home to a Roman fortress, Roman Baths, a Roman Amphitheatre, two Roman Museums and an Iron Age hill fort. Roman history in abundance and not to be missed.

Caerleon also contains many other historically important sites, and it has one of the best artisan coffee shops in Wales Coffiology, well worth a visit. If shopping is you thing then why not visit nearby Newport or traval a bit further a field to Cardiff for your shopping venture.

Conclusion

Our stay at the Tŷ Newport was an absolutely wonderful experience, we were looked after by the hotels team from the Manager and all the staff, nothing was too much trouble, it must be said they ‘made’ our stay that much more special

