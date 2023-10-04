Tŷ Milford Waterfront is situated in a stunning location. Positioned on the quayside at the far end of Milford Haven Energy Port overlooking what was the old Milford Haven dock, now a thriving quayside yacht marina.

Tŷ Milford Waterfront

The hotel is perfectly placed on the quayside for almost all the four floors of rooms to enjoy these awesome panoramic views.

On entering the hotel, the reception is situated at one end with access to the rooms to the right. Whilst the room runs the full length of the building, the bar area runs into the dining room then beyond that into a large conference room all giving views over the dock and marina.

At the back of this area in a nod to the areas former past the kitchens are behind large steel warehouse doors that give a modern and contemporary look and feel to the décor.

There is a choice of rooms to fit all guests needs; King rooms, family rooms, floatel cabins, and an apartment, nearly all have views overlooking the harbour and port.

The rooms are all beautifully appointed with everything you require during your stay. They are decorated to echo the colour scheme of the hotel in greys, blues, and whites, many with outside balconies or floor-to-ceiling views across the Milford Haven marina and Energy port

King Room

We stayed in a king room on the fourth floor, which offers everything you need for a comfortable stay at Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront.

After taking a relaxing shower in the large washroom, wrapping up in the fluffy towels and getting comfy in the plump king size bed, we lay back to take in the stunning views, watching the sun set before getting ready for our evening meal.

Sunset from balcony

The King sized bed was one of the comfiest I've had the pleasure of enjoying in a hotel visit, with fresh and plush bedding you can easily sink into.

Dining at Dulse

The menu is heavily influenced by fresh seafood, seaweed, products of the ocean, and other produce such as Welsh lamb, beef, all from the sea and surrounding countryside of Pembrokeshire.

culinary delight at dulse

An edible variety of seaweed called ‘dulse’ grows abundantly around the coast of Pembrokeshire. dulse is bursting with ‘umami’ flavour and can be eaten raw or dried, making it a versatile ingredient for the menu, as well as providing the inspiration for the restaurant’s unique name.

These wonderful foods are then turned into masterpieces of culinary delight by Executive Head Chef Simon Crockford.

An interesting point – if you look out across the marina during early morning you will see the fishing boats bringing in their catch. The hotel kitchen staff go across to get their daily requirements for the kitchen. You cannot get much fresher than that!

Floatels

An unusual place to stay! If you look across the marina, tucked away are a set of four ‘floatel’ rooms, situated among the boats moored at Milford Marina. Perfect for a stay that is different from the norm.

Thoughts

Tŷ Milford Waterfront is a beautiful hotel set in a stunning quayside location surrounded by artisan shops and restaurants in the heart of Pembrokeshire.

The accommodation itself is among the best we have stayed at with comfy rooms that provide everything you need for your stay, along with those hard to beat views.

The hotel's best feature is its people, from the Manager and every one of his team; they are so passionate in making sure you have a truly perfect stay.

Perfect for a short break, an ideal base from which to explore all that Pembrokeshire has to offer. If you are planning a celebration or a wedding reception what better backdrop could you ask for than here.

Loved the place loved the people - 5 star

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

