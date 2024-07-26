The New Bridge on Usk is an idyllic five star boutique hotel with six stylish en-suite bedrooms, each individually designed with comfort and elegance in mind.

The New Bridge Usk

Rooms

The rooms have all gone through beautiful refurbishments, the superior and deluxe rooms offer everything you need for that perfect escape to the country. Each one is individually designed for comfort and elegance and each room has been given a name relevant to the river Usk, the Kindly Kingfisher, The Happy Heron, or The Peaceful Perch. We stayed in the Dashing Dace

The elegant bedroom

The Dashing Dace was fitted out with a King bed, stylish En suite bathroom, roll top bath and upgraded luxury Penhaligon toiletries.

Complete with roll top bath

The room also contained Dyson hairdryer, Dyson hot & cold air fan coffee pod machine, large TV.

A wonderful touch was the thoughtful extras, for your use when you went out in the countryside there are, walking sticks, umbrella’s , even a shoehorn there for your use.

All the rooms have stunning views over the river Usk and the bridge that the Hotel gets its name from, you can watch the wildlife on the riverside, see the salmon jumping out of the water in the evening all in the most idyllic of surroundings as the sun goes down. Then in the morning you can sit out with a coffee and listen to the dawn chorus and watch nature awaking.

Dining

The New Bridge Dining Room

A fantastic dining experience

The New Bridge is a five-star award winning restaurant is renowned for its fish dishes and it’s ‘fine’ dining menu.

We were able to appreciate the views from the restaurant as it overlooks the historic bridge and beautiful river as we enjoyed our pre-dinner drinks and studied the menu.

The from comprehensive menu for the starter we had the Newbridge Fish Platter for two with nine types of seafood tasters to indulge in.

The pan fried cod

I followed this with pan fried cod and green vegetables while my partner had the British Beef Sirloin fries and sides.

This was accompanied by a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc.

While we rounded off with a selection from the cheese board before retiring to the balcony outside for cocktails.

This was a beautiful meal and was cooked and prepared absolutely to perfection by the chef and throughout the service was impeccable, the full experience was perfect – five out of five.

Local Atractions

Local Attractions - The New Bridge is situated a short distance from the town of Cearleon in South East Wales, the Roman capital of Wales. Caerleon is a suburban village sited on the River Usk, just ten minutes from the Hotel. Caerleon is of great archaeological importance, home to a Roman fortress, Roman Baths, a Roman Amphitheatre, two Roman Museums and an Iron Age hill fort. Roman history in abundance and not to be missed.

The Roman Museum Other notable places of interest

Caerleon also contains many other historically important sites, and it has one of the best artisan coffee shops in Wales Coffiology, well worth a visit.

Opinion

So, if you are looking to escape to the country in a wonderful part of Wales, were you are amongst some of the most beautiful scenery, and with interesting history on your doorstep. If you want to stay in luxury and comfort in individual rooms and be looked after by a wonderful team then you must look at The Bridge at Ursk – we loved it.

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

