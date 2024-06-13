The Bay Filey Holiday Village

Set on the North East Yorkshire coast between, Scarborough and Bridlington is where you’ll find the Away Resort’s ‘Bay Filey holiday complex’ - a luxurious holiday site set in meadowland that contains a large lake, rich with plant and wildlife set on the very edge of one of the most stunning beaches in England that runs along the whole bay, within ten minutes’ walk from your accommodation.

The Bay Filey resort is an award winning development of over 800 holiday homes that range from 5 bedroom luxury cottages, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments and 2& 3 bedroom luxury Meadow Lodges.

The site is pristine and well maintained, with perfectly mowed lawns, and grass verges, not a sign of litter, and with thoughtful details throughout.

Anyway, to the park reception and get booked in. The staff speedily obliged and provided all the information we would need to get the best out of our stay. We were provided with a map of the site showing where we were, and how to get to our Meadow Lodge, and directions to all the onsite facilities.

The Lodge

The Meadow Lodges

We were staying in a Lodge that could sleep four people, with one large double bedroom and on-suite shower room and toilet, the other bedroom was a two person room with two single beds, again with an on-suite.

The kitchen was well set out, kitchen sink, electric hob, dish washer, food cupboards, fridge-freezer, crockery, utensils and cutlery. This opened onto the four-seater dining area, which in turn opened onto the living room fitted with settee and chairs, modern electric fire and a large TV.

Kitchen and Dining area

Through to the sitting area

But the best was outside - the balcony had great views and even better night skies to sit out in the evening with a drink of wine or your favourite tipple and just soak up the atmosphere under a starry sky.

Stunning views & Clear skies

Eating Out

The site offers two choices, The John Paul Jones Bar and eatery takes pride of place in front of the leisure area, where you can dine in style.

The John Paul Jones provides a full menu of popular dishes plus daily specials in a relaxing, family friendly atmosphere. With a menu that included mains like Fish & Chips, (I can honestly say one of the best I have ever tasted), Axle Jack Belly Pork, 8oz Sirlion steak, and Axle Jack Salmon. Great starters and great desserts. Children, vegetarians, and those with special requirements are also catered for.

The bar also has an extensive range of beers, wines, spirits, and soft drinks available.

The Four Cats: The Four Cats offers casual dining with a range of hand stretched stone-baked pizzas to eat in or takeaway

Onsite facilities

Indoor swimming pool: A modern leisure complex is home to a full size swimming pool, great for getting some laps in or for the kids to spend time splashing about on a rainy day.

Tennis Court: Looking to burn some energy? Challenge your friends or family to a game of tennis. Whether it's a friendly knock about or a competitive match, you'll find our tennis court just outside of the leisure centre.

Beauty Room: Press pause on your holiday and visit the Beauty Room. Here, enjoy a range of popular treatments in relaxing surroundings.

Gym: Keep yourself in peak condition during you visit and work up a sweat in the on-site gym, fully fitted out with modern cardio equipment as well as weight machines and freestanding weights.

Sauna and Steam Room: Relax in the sauna or steam away any stresses in the steam room.

Archery: Fancy yourself as a latter day Robin Hood then why not try out the undercover archery range

Walks: There are numerous walks to take whether it be beach walks or rambles that take in the picturesque lakes and surrounding countryside they are all beautiful. We walked from the Scarborough end of the bay all the way to the Filey and Bridlington end and back again along the beach. A very tiring but extremely satisfying and stunning venture.

Walking the Bay Resort

The beach at The Bay Filey Resort

For the Kids

Adventure Playground: From swings to steppingstones to monkey bars, there is a children's play park. If you need to entertain the kids of help them burn off some energy, head here!

Onsite Shopping: An onsite shop catered for all necessities from bread and milk to snacks and fresh fruit & veg. There is also a pharmacy on site for any medical needs.

Nearby Attractions

Amongst the attractions located nearby is Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park, which you can have animal encounters, get up close to exotic birds including penguins, macaws, monkeys, reptiles, meerkats, and farm animals. With plenty of beautiful displays, feeding times, and petting areas, it's a great experience for your children to cherish forever after meeting some of the cutest animals

The Town of Filey

Filey's Art

The town is of Filey is situated two miles from the site. There are all the usual shops as well as Filey train station, also for those who have taken pets with them there is a vets.

Filey Town Seafront

Filey’s stunning seafront there are plenty of attractions including a fun fair, crazy golf, a lifeboat museum, food stalls, and more, so it is well worth a visit.

Opinion

Filey Bay Resort was a beautiful experience to enjoy, the resort was exceptional, the place was stunning, and the is so much of interest all around you.

One thing you get from a Away Resorts Holiday is the social aspect, which unlike a hotel stay they are so much more open and relaxed, it is being outdoors together that always seems to make people mix so much better. In the evenings, families gathered around outside on the large balconies, while the children played together happily, and all under a beautiful moonlight sky.

So whether it’s a couples break, a family holiday or a crowd of friends, (some of the Lodges cater for ten guests) on a getaway you will find plenty to enjoy there, and you are always looked after by the superb team at Bay Filey.

Away Resorts! Lots of amazing holiday parks in the UK, specialising in holidays, ownership and above-all, creating wonderful memories! A diverse range of lodges, caravans and exclusive holiday homes (that you won’t find anywhere else!) Each of their locations are within areas of natural beauty, places of interest, national parks and beaches – with every park having its own unique sense of charm and adventure. Choose Away Resorts for your next family holiday, a couples getaway, or group holiday, and see exactly why we’re one of the highest rated holiday park operators in the UK!

