Adam Thomas and Ryan Thomas will host a new game show for ITV

The 35-year-old actor is best known for playing Donte Charles on BBC One school drama 'Waterloo Road' whilst his brother Adam, 40, has carved out a career as a television personality since quitting his long-running role as Jason Grimshaw on 'Coronation Street' in 2016 and now the pair will be working together for the very first time by hosting '99 To Beat'.

Adam told the Daily Mirror: "It's our first gig together. I don't think we've ever worked together before so to be doing a show like this called '99 To Beat' and to be hosting, is definitely a dream come true. We just can't believe it, it's been a long time coming and it's finally.

"And we get to present a new family gameshow for ITV and yeah, it just doesn't get bigger and better than that. It's a brand-new concept, it's not been done before over in the UK and we're just so happy we get to front it.

"It's going to be a fun one. It's one of those gameshows that anyone can do. Even people at home can get involved, it's that good."

Outside of acting, former 'Emmerdale' star Adam competed on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' in 2016 and then 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2023, whilst Ryan won 'Dancing On Ice' for ITV earlier this year and won the last edition 'Celebrity Big Brother' during its Channel 5 run.

The game show is already a hit format in seven countries and sees 100 contestants go head-to-head in a series of challenges, all attempting to not finish last in order to make it through to the next round.

Adam said: "They [ITV] presented it to us to be honest with you. They just said we've got this brand-new game show, this amazing concept we'd like to bring to ITV and would we like to do it. And yeah, the rest is history really.

"I'm sure it's going to be a fun one. Me and Ryan are brothers we know each other inside out. We always have that brotherly banter and there's always that bit of brotherly rivalry as well."