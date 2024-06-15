Adrian Dunbar says all of the ‘Line of Duty’ cast want to see the show make a comeback.

The 65-year-old Northern Irish actor is now probably best known for playing straight-talking Superintendent Ted Hastings in the BBC police corruption series, the sixth season of which aired from March to May in 2021 and revealed the identity of the mysterious dirty officer H.

Adrian told BBC Radio 4’s ‘Today’ programme when asked if there could be another series of the drama: “I have to be very careful, because you know, we burn up the internet, if we say anything, but I mean the point is that we all want it to happen.

“So if it were to happen, we’d be really happy.”

And when quizzed on whether “all” included ‘Line of Duty’ writer Jed Mercurio, 58, he added: “Of course it includes Dr Mercurio himself, who knows he might be beavering away somewhere with an idea, who knows?”

Adrian also talked about what it was like to shoot the show in his native Northern Ireland.

He said: “It was fantastic to go back to Belfast to work, because that’s where I got my start, I got my start at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast.

“The uplift has been amazing.

“It’s just the positivity that exists in the place at the minute, but it was great going back and it was great bringing Vicky (McClure) and Martin (Compston) over there to show them around.”

In another hint ‘Line of Duty’ may make a return to screens, Adrian added: “We had some great times in the city, and we will hopefully, who knows, maybe have some great times again.”