Aisling Bea has given birth to her first baby - but was not impressed with the side effects of pregnancy.

The 40-year-old comedienne - who is in a relationship with Jack Freeman - took to social media on Bank Holiday Monday (26.08.24) to reveal that she and her partner had welcomed their first child together, and while she did not announce the sex or name of the little one, did rate the whole experience as "one-star" in a post that parodied comparison website Tripadvisor.

She wrote on Instagram: "Trip advisor review of Pregnancy: One star."

Aisling compared the state of expecting a baby as being "expensive" and joked that the whole thing had reminded her of the infamous Glasgow Willie Wonka Experience that went viral earlier this year.

She wrote: "No breakfast included.

-Limited drinks menu.

-Expensive.

-Left feeling very unrested.

-Not as described online or in pictures.

-Reminded me of the Glasgow Willie Wonka experience.

-Towards the end of my stay I was repeatedly kicked in the nuts.

UTIs, bleeding, depression, cramps, insomnia, nosebleeds, sinus blockage, migraines, vomiting, being randomly touched by people without asking, bones mushing, organs moving, skin stretching, being told that you’ll forget all the pain/that it’s a privilege / that it will all be “worth it“ in the end, heightened awareness of climate change and worst of all- boredom- all described as « normal » and was repeatedly recommended « a nice bath » as a fix to all of the above."

But the 'This Way Up ' star did enjoy some positives through her pregnancy, such as luxurious baths and enjoyed receiving some "extra chips" from a takeaway shortly before giving birth.

She added: "Positives:

-Bath quite nice.

-Lots of help with bags at end of stay.

-Before checking out, nearby kebab shop man provided free extra chips and quite a flirty wink, which I appreciated.

-Was given a little gift at check out which is, admittedly, quite cute."

Earlier this year, Aisling announced the news of her pregnancy to fans with a series of comedic Instagram posts with pictures taken while she attended the Big Slick ’24 celebrity event in the US over the weekend to raise money for a children’s hospital.

She posted images and videos on her Instagram Stories of her flaunting her baby bump – which she painted with a child’s face – in the mirror and beside 55-year-old actor Paul Rudd.

She captioned the posts: “Dignity Intact. Got pregnant so I could try and put something beside Paul Rudd’s face to make him look older.”

Referring to other famous faces at the event, she added: “Thanks to the @bigslickkc, Paul, @sethherzog super boy @travisKelce and mostly our angel @sherylcrow for helping me show off my bump in the most dignified and classy way possible."