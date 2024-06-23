Former ‘Match of the Day’ co-host Alan Hansen has been released from hospital.

The ex-footballer turned TV pundit, 69, was admitted to hospital in early June – sparking a flood of tributes and well-wishes from his footballing friends – but it was announced on Sunday (23.06.24) he will now continue his recovery from a serious illness at home.

A statement from Liverpool FC said: “Alan has been discharged from hospital today to continue his recovery at home.

“Alan, Janet, Adam, Lucy and family would like to thank everybody for their wonderful messages of love and support. It has been overwhelming and has helped enormously.”

‘Match of the Day’ host Gary Lineker, 63, said the announcement of Alan being discharged from hospital was the “best news ever”, while ex-Newcastle United player Alan Shearer, 53, celebrated online by posting three clapping emojis.

Alan appeared on the BBC’s ‘Match of the Day’ for 22 years from 1992 to 2014.

Gary posted on X when he was hospitalised: “Horrendous news. Thoughts are with Alan, Janet and all the family.”

Former player Graeme Souness, 71, told talkSport days ago: “Anyone who's met Alan once… you know he’s got a wicked sense of humour.

“So, for two conversations with him in the last five or six days, both conversations were me on the receiving end of his humour.

“So that tells me he’s on the way back.”

He previously said about his old friend: “I believe he was the best footballing centre-half ever. And I know that is some statement but I really believe that.

“I saw it first hand he was a really quality performer and a great human being.

“You know when people are in trouble with illness, people say they're great guys, but I'm telling you he is a great guy.

“You’d have to search a very long way to find anyone saying a bad word about him – that takes some doing.

“And he’s in the fight of his life right now and we should all say a little prayer for him.”