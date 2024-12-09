Alan Titchmarsh turned down 'Dancing on Ice' with an expletive response.

The 75-year-old broadcaster - known for shows such as 'Gardeners' World' and 'Love Your Garden' - admits that he lost his cool when he was told about the offer to feature on the ITV show in 2017.

He told The Times newspaper: "Some years ago, I was asked to go on 'Dancing on Ice'.

"I remember taking the call from my agent. I don’t swear often, but I thought it was worth an expletive: ''Dancing on Ice'? I’m sixty-f******-eight!”'

Alan also revealed that he has often been asked to strut his stuff on the BBC show 'Strictly Come Dancing', but he declines "most years".

The avid gardener has been married to his wife Alison for almost 50 years, and they have two grown-up daughters - Polly and Camilla - and four grandchildren.

He puts the secret to their long relationship down to "similar values" and her being "very tolerant" of his passion for being green-fingered.

Alan added: "I’m sure it drives her mad, but she never lets it show.

"Yes, I’m joking, but there is a serious point to be made about tolerance.

"Exposing yourself to different views — obviously, I’m not talking about things like out-and-out racism — is part of life.

"And that’s what really upsets me about places like Oxford and Cambridge, the supposed apogee of educational acuity, this 'non-platforming' of people whose views don’t accord 100 per cent with yours.

"How on earth are you supposed to work out what you believe?"

The West Yorkshire-born star has admitted to spending a lot of time in the garden, and it has kept him active.

He said: "As you’d expect, I spend a lot of time pottering around the garden.

"I was told recently that Iggy Pop also likes to potter in the garden. Good on ’im! It’s great exercise.

"At 75 — Iggy’s 77 — I’m aware that people start dropping left, right and centre, but the garden keeps me mobile."