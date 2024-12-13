Amy Dowden has teased she will be returning to 'Strictly Come Dancing' this weekend for the final.

Amy Dowden hints at a return to Strictly ahead of the final

The 34-year-old professional dancer was paired with JLS star JB Gill , 37, for this year's series of the dance competition and had to make a shock departure from the show when she injured her foot, but she has now teased she is returning for the final on Saturday (14.12.24).

Taking to Instagram with a grinning selfie, she wrote: "Back dancing in this magical ballroom."

In her absence, the 'Beat Again' hitmaker has been dancing with Lauren Oakley for the remainder of his time on the competition and now he is competing in the final this weekend against 'Love Island' star Tasha Ghouri, comedian Chris McCausland and 'Miranda' actress Sarah Hadland.

Amy returned to the BBC Latin and ballroom show in September after taking last year out to battle breast cancer.

Amy previously admitted she felt she had let JB down by having to pull out of the show.

Speaking on ITV’s 'Lorraine', she said: "I'm heartbroken. I'm doing my best not to cry. I know lots of people say it's just an entertainment show but I'm gutted that it's ended this way. I feel I've let JB down. And after those words 'You've got cancer...'"

Amy - who was declared cancer-free earlier this year - "really wanted" to be back on the show but is "proud" that she managed to get there in the first place.

She added: "I really wanted to be dancing on that floor to show myself how far I've come in one year. When I got my diagnosis, that was the absolute goal of mine. I'm so proud that I did get there.

"I'm hoping to dance by the end of the series, next year I've got my tour. I've had a lot of setbacks in my life. I'm used to having to pick myself up."