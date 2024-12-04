Amy Walsh has been left "beyond gutted" about her 'MasterChef' Christmas special being pulled from the schedule.

The 'Emmerdale' actress was due to appear in 'Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off' - alongside the likes of former 'Love Island' star Luca Bish, The Wanted singer Max George, and comedian Shazia Mirza - over the Christmas period, but the BBC have shelved the episode and fellow festive special 'MasterChef Meets Strictly Festive Extravaganza'.

It comes as show co-host Gregg Wallace - who presents 'MasterChef' alongside John Torode - was accused of inappropriate sexual comments, but his lawyers have said: "It is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature."

Amy wrote on Instagram: "Beyond gutted about this decision after all the hard work we all put in.

Sorry to confirm they won’t be showing our Celebrity Christmas Special 2024! When we can I’ll try and share some pics of what I made, maybe I’ll recreate it for you all in my kitchen. (sic)"

Luca also took to social media to express his disappointment.

He wrote: "Christmas is cancelled. Gutted our Christmas special has been put on hold but hope to be on your screens again soon (sic)"

Amy commented on his post with heart-broken emojis.

'Strictly Come Dancing’ professional dancers Amy Dowden, Gorka Marquez, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu were due to appear on 'MasterChef Meets Strictly Festive Extravaganza'.

Earlier this week, a BBC spokesperson said: "As we have said, 'MasterChef' is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of 'MasterChef: The Professionals' is continuing as planned.

"The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them."

MasterChef's production company Banijay UK revealed last week that Gregg has stepped back from the cookery show while an investigation into claims made against him is taking place.

Last weekend, the TV presenter claimed "the complaints come from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age just from 'Celebrity MasterChef'", but he has since apologised for his comment, insisting he is under "a huge amount of stress".

He said: "I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people.

"I wasn't in a good head space when I posted it. I've been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege, yesterday, when I posted it.

"It's obvious to me I need to take some time out now while this investigation is underway. I hope you understand, and I do hope you accept this apology."