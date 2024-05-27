Anna Maxwell Martin says it is unlikely she will appear in the 'Motherland' spin-off.

Anna Maxwell Martin rules out Amandaland cameo

Last week, it was announced that a new series 'Amandaland' focusing on Amanda (Lucy Punch) after her divorce was in development but Anna, who played stressed-out Julia, does not see her character making an appearance in the new show.

She told 'The One Show': "No, I don’t think Julia will be popping in. But I'll be really happy to see those two, because I really love them and I think they are so brilliant as well.

Praising Lucy and co-star Philippa Dunne, who will reprise her role as Anne in the spin-off, Anna added: "Phil and Luce are brilliant comediennes and brilliant actresses, so yeah it's good."

Joanna Lumley will also be returning as Amanda’s mother.

The series will be produced by 'Motherland’s writer Sharon Horgan’s production company Merman.

Horgan said: “We’re delighted to be working with the BBC and with this incredible cast.

“'Motherland' took off in a way that none of us were expecting and it’s just so exciting that we get to continue to make this next chapter of parenthood and friendship. We have new parents, a new school and new problems to look forward to. We can’t wait to get going on it”.

BBC’s Head of Comedy, Tanya Qureshi, said: “'Motherland' continues to be one of the most loved comedies on the BBC, and we’re so pleased we are carrying on with the story, taking the characters in a new direction and to a different postcode.

“Lucy, Joanna and Phillipa are three of the funniest comedy actors around and we’re thrilled to have them on board.”