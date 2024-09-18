Archie Panjabi has been cast as a villain in 'Doctor Who'.

Archie Panjabi is joining Doctor Who

The 52-year-old Emmy Award winning actress - who has appeared in the likes of 'The Good Wife', 'Bend It Like Beckham', and 'Under The Bridge' - will join the iconic sci-fi series when it returns to BBC and Disney+ in 2025.

As reported by Deadline, she will appear as an antagonist for Ncuti Gatwa's Time Lord in the new episodes.

No further details are known about Archie's character or potential storylines as yet.

She will join the cast alongside returning star Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) and incoming actress Varada Sethu, who will play new companion Belinda Chandra.

Meanwhile, the upcoming festive special 'Joy To The World' is set to air on Christmas Day with 'Bridgerton' and 'Derry Girls' star Nicola Coughlan appearing as Joy.

Also joining the cast is 'The Little Mermaid' actor Jonah Hauer-King, as Millie recently teased his "interesting" role.

Speaking about her own upcoming storyline in the next series, she told Collider: "It's the rare case where you see the companion after The Doctor. It's never been explored before, and I think it's such a beautiful and clever thing to do.

"Can you imagine traveling the world with The Doctor and then seeing how they cope with it after when your life just goes back to normal?

"It was the weirdest feeling. But yeah, I'm joined by the beautiful Jonah Hauer-King on her journey. He's a very, very interesting character, and he makes the show even more magical. So, I'm very excited to see what he's like."

As well as the new series, BBC and Disney+ previously announced 'Doctor Who' spin-off 'The War Between the Land and the Sea'.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said at the time: "I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast.

"And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake the Whoniverse to its foundations.

"When the Doctor’s not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble."