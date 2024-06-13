Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse are going "back in time" with the next series of 'Gone Fishing'.

Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer are making another series of Gone Fishing

The comedians are set to return for an eighth series of their beloved BBC show but the run of six episodes will be more personal than ever before because each of the locations have been chosen because they hold special connections to one of the two stars' lives over the years.

Bob, 65, said: “I’m looking forward to visiting old haunts from my younger years as Paul and I will be travelling back in time for this series, going to fish in places which shaped our lives."

Paul, 66, added: “I can’t wait to get back to 'Gone Fishing' with that other bloke in tow."

As always, Patterdale Terrier Ted will also be on hand to cause chaos with the pair's fishing plans.

BBC Commissioning Editor Patrick McMahon said: “We’re so happy to welcome Paul and Bob back for another slice of fishing, friendship and riverbank philosophy.

"Following their adventures and spending time in their company is always a treat, and this series promises to be the most personal and pleasurable yet.”

Executive Producer Lisa Clark added: “I’m so delighted we can continue to showcase our beautiful country in the company of Paul, Bob and Ted of course.

"There’s so much more to explore for both man and beast with plenty of muck for Ted to roll in and Bob to fall over, while Paul quietly concentrates on the fishing in hand.”

The seventh series of the show is due to air later this year, with Bob and Paul set to visit the lakes, rivers and canals of places including Bedfordshire, North Norfolk and Northern Ireland.