Ed Balls' controversial 'Good Morning Britain' interview with his own wife has attracted more than 16,000 complaints.

The former Labour MP is a regular guest host on the morning show, but several viewers were left outraged when he interviewed Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, who has been married to Ed since 1998.

Media regulator Ofcom was initially inundated with 8,000 complaints following the interview on August 5th, when ex-Labour cabinet minister Ed was co-hosting 'GMB' alongside Kate Garraway.

Ofcom also said some of the complaints were about an exchange with Labour MP Zarah Sultana.

According to The Sun newspaper, 16,783 complaints have now been made.

A spokesperson for Ofcom said: "We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate."

Ed is now on a summer break from 'Good Morning Britain', and he will return to the show alongside Susanna Reid in early September.

While holding a pavlova dessert, Ed - who won 'Celebrity Best Home Cook' in 2021 - wrote on Instagram: "What better way to celebrate the start of summer holidays than with a pavlova - our family favourite - loved working with Kate last week during such national turbulent times. I’m back with Susanna at the beginning of September when schools and Parliament return - see you soon"

Ed first guest presented on 'GMB' in November 2021, and in July he became a regular rotating presenting on the show.

Former 'This Morning' host Richard Madeley, actor Adil Ray, and TV star Robert Rinder also guest host the show, and Trisha Goddard made her guest presenting debut earlier this month.

Susanna and Kate are regular anchors on the programme, while Charlotte Hawkins and Ranvir Singh stand in for the pair at times.