Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan's career change

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan are planning a career change.

The TV duo - who co-hosted ITV programme 'This Morning' from 1988 to 2001 and chat show 'Richard Judy' from 2001 to 2009 - have trademarked their name to sell a number of goods including cosmetics, underwear and other items.

Richard, 68 and Judy, 76, first trademarked “Richard and Judy” in 2000 — the year she accidentally exposed her bra at the National Television Awards and they applied again in December after the trademark expired in 2020.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Judy’s bra flash was perhaps one of the outstanding moments of their career and may have inspired the couple to consider underwear as an option — and clearly they still think so.

"But it’s not the only product they’ll be able to put their name on and they could make a mint.”

Meanwhile, their daughter Chloe Madeley recently revealed the secret to her parents' longlasting marriage.

She told Closer magazine: "They would honestly say the same thing - that the secret to them having such a long marriage is to not get divorced.

"They’ve been together for over 40 years and during that time there have been periods where they have really struggled, but they kept going and stayed together. I don’t think it was ever bad enough for them to split."

And, Richard admitted they had a number of blazing rows before going on air and then had to act happy for the cameras.

Speaking on their Channel 5 documentary 'Richard Judy: Our Best Bits - In Our Own Words', he said: "It was very funny, we'd get to the studio sometimes having had a row, Judy would storm off to make-up and I would go in my dressing room and get in my suit.

"Then she'd leave make-up and I'd rush past her and go into make-up and then we go onto the studio floor, sit down, [smile for the cameras] and the music would be on and within a minute viewers would call in and say, 'They've had a row haven't they?' Because viewers knew us so well."