Former boxer Barry McGuigan and ex-‘Love Island’ contestant Maura Higgins have become the fifth and sixth campmates to leave the ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ jungle in a shock double elimination.

Former boxer Barry McGuigan and ex-‘Love Island’ contestant Maura Higgins have become the fifth and sixth campmates to leave the ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ jungle in a shock double elimination

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly headed into the camp to break the news of the twist evictions on Thursday (05.12.24) night’s show.

It came after Wednesday’s installment did not feature a public vote, as the celebrities took part in the Arcade of Agony challenge.

The contest gave one contestant the opportunity to receive immunity from the next two votes, as well as a fast track pass to the Celebrity Cyclone challenge – which usually takes place during the penultimate episode of every ‘IAC’ series.

Coleen Rooney and Danny Jones were winners in the Grim Grabbers challenge, but the WAG had to be tended to by a medic after a cockroach crawled into her ear.

Oti Mabuse and Maura were the pair who came out on top in the Grimball challenge.

The four campmates then went head-to-head in a Battle Blocks contest, with Oti emerging victorious and securing the Ticket to Cyclone.

It meant they will not be impacted by the public vote over the next few episodes.

The twist left many fans fuming, with some viewers venting their rage on social media a contestant would be immune from eviction at the late stage in this year’s competition.

N Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, Radio 1’s Dean McCullough and ‘Loose Women’ panellist Jane Moore have already been voted off the show by the public so far.

The eliminations are set to continue throughout the week, before the finale on Sunday (08.12.24.)

One of the remaining celebrities will be announced as the new king or queen of the jungle, taking the crown from 2023’s winner, footballer Jill Scott.

New episodes of ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ are on every night at 9pm on ITV1 , ITVX and Virgin Media 1.