GK Barry is in talks for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The YouTuber - whose real name is Grace Keeling - is said to be in "advanced" discussions with producers about flying to Australia later this year to take part in the tough jungle-based reality show, with programme bosses keen to get the 24-year-old influencer on board because of her appeal to a younger audience.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “GK is hugely popular with the younger generation and is sharp and quick witted which would translate well to chats around the campfire with other celebs.

"Producers think she has great energy and is highly entertaining.

“She has millions of social media followers, which is a top focus of ITV at the moment."

GK - who made her debut on 'Loose Women' last week - had previously been in talks to take part in 'Strictly Come Dancing' but ultimately felt it wasn't the right career move for her.

The insider added: "Grace is savvy and knows this is a brilliant opportunity to become more of a household name."

“She did have several meetings with 'Strictly', but ultimately decided it wasn’t the best fit and is keen to pursue her telly career with ITV.”

The 'Saving Grace' podcast host admitted last year she'd like to take pat in 'I'm A Celebrity...' - but only if a hunky single man was also one of the campmates.

She quipped: "I want them to put me in there when there’s a muscly man that can hold me in a hammock and until then, I’m not going in. I need a single man, a single strong muscly man."

A spokesperson for the show refused to confirm the news.

They simply said: "Any names suggested for 'I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' are just speculation.”