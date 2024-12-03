The BBC has pulled the 'MasterChef' Christmas specials from its festive schedule in the wake of the Gregg Wallace accusations.

BBC has pulled the 'MasterChef' Christmas specials from its festive schedule

The 60-year-old host is being investigated after "13 complaints" of inappropriate sexual comments and inappropriate behaviour over a 17-year period.

Amid the probe, Gregg stepped back the cookery show last week, and the corporation has now axed two specials, 'Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off' and a 'Strictly Festive Extravaganza', which were both hour-long shows for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: "As we have said, 'MasterChef' is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of 'MasterChef: The Professionals' is continuing as planned.

"The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them."

'Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off', hosted by Wallace and John Torode, was set to feature 'Emmerdale' actress Amy Walsh, comedian Shazia Mirza, Love Island's Luca Bish, and The Wanted singer Max George.

The BBC was also set to air a Strictly Come Dancing-themed special.

On Monday (02.12.24), Gregg apologised for his comments about "the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age just from 'Celebrity MasterChef'", a statement he made in Instagram Story video posted on Sunday (01.12.24).

The former grocer also told his followers he would be taking some time out as the investigation takes place.

He said: "I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people.

"I wasn't in a good head space when I posted it. I've been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege, yesterday, when I posted it.

"It's obvious to me I need to take some time out now while this investigation is underway. I hope you understand, and I do hope you accept this apology."