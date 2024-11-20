The BBC will embrace "the importance and value of new content".

BBC highlighted Doctor Who as one of its big successes

The broadcaster has issued a response after the National Audit Office's report into BBC Studios, which is the corporations's main commercial arm and "has a mandate to deliver long-term, sustainable returns to the BBC.

In its report, the ADO advised: "BBC Studios should review the risks associated with not meeting its targets for generating new BBC Studios’ owned IP."

In response, the BBC said: "We thank the NAO for the recommendation.

"We recognise the importance and value of new content and will ensure that we track new IP and our mix of income sources across our portfolio via monthly and quarterly performance packs and report to the Studios Executive Board on a regular basis."

There are two lines of business for BBC Studios, with Media and Streaming home to "a portfolio of channels, digital and streaming services" in the UK and globally, while Content Studio "makes and takes programmes to UK and international broadcasters and platforms".

Tom Fussell, BBC Studios' CEO, said: "We welcome the NAO’s positive assessment of our business and its recognition that we have adapted our strategy and diversified our business in response to changing market conditions and audience behaviours.

"We’re a trusted supplier of platform-defining shows to both the BBC and global streamers; we bring international audiences impartial, trusted news and the best of British streaming through the world’s biggest English language news website and our Britbox service; and we’re home to some of the world’s most loved entertainment brands, from generational children’s hit 'Bluey' to established favourites like 'Doctor Who' and 'Strictly Come Dancing'/'Dancing with the Stars' that touch the hearts of audiences around the world.

"This success gives us a strong foundation for our future growth ambitions and we are grateful to the NAO for their recognition and recommendations."