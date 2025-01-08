'Ghosts' looks set to be turned into a movie.

Ghosts, which starred Charlotte Ritchie, looks set to be turned into a movie

The BBC sitcom - which follows ghosts from different time periods that haunt people living in a country house - ran from 2019 until 2023, and it has now been claimed a movie "has been written" and "given the green light".

An insider is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "A film has been written, and it's been given the green light.

"Everyone involved is really excited that 'Ghosts' will be on the big screen."

The BAFTA-nominated show - which went Stateside in 2021 - starred the likes of 'Call the Midwife' actress Charlotte Ritchie, as Alison Cooper, and 'Wonka' star Simon Farnaby, as Julian Fawcett MP.

While the "dream" cast is yet to be revealed, it is expected those who appeared in the TV programme will reprise their roles - with executives even eyeing A-list talent for new characters.

The insider added: "It's hoped that most of the original cast will be able to reprise their roles.

"Producers have already signed up a few of them, and they're in talks with the others.

"They think it'll be a dream cast."

Another TV show that was turned into film is ITV1 period drama 'Downtown Abbey'.

With the third film in the series being released this year, it will pay tribute to the late Dame Maggie Smith, who died in September 2024.

Speaking of the acting icon - whose 'Downton' alter ego, the Dowager Countess, passed away in the second movie, 2022's 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' - executive producer Gareth Neame told TVLine: "The fact that Dame Maggie herself has now passed away since that time, I do think, has given a real added poignancy to a story that we would have planned anyway.

"The loss of the Dowager, it now feels far more significant that you see actors playing characters mourning the family matriarch. But I also see actors mourning the matriarch of the show, and it feels more genuine and more meaningful ...

"We will never see the like of Dame Maggie Smith ever again.

"[The cast and crew's] huge respect for her … will come across in the next movie."