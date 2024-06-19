Kiell Smith-Bynoe would have done "one more" series of 'Ghosts' to pick up another payday.

The ex ‘Stath Lets Flats’ star admitted despite moaning about the “cold and dusty” Surrey manor West Horsley Place - which was named Button House for the BBC One comedy - he might have taken his money “for granted” now the show ended in 2023 after five years on air.

The 35-year-old actor told Nick Grimshaw, 39, and Angela Harnett, 55, on their ‘Dish’ podcast: “I could have done one more… financially speaking. Could have done another one.

“You take those things for granted when you’re doing it and you complain about how cold and dusty the house is.

“But then when it comes around to the next January and you’re not working and you wish to be back in that cold, old house.”

Kiel - who has also appeared the likes of 'Taskmaster' - recently confessed he was confused after being named as Sara Pascoe’s replacement as the host of ‘The Great British Sewing Bee' alongside judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant.

He told the i newspaper: “I thought, ‘Are they asking me to come back on? And if they are, why is it coming through a DM from Patrick Grant rather than a formal offer to my agent?’ And he was just like, ‘Would you come back and do the main gig?’

“I am flattered that they asked, but I really don’t understand why. Still don’t.”

The ‘Dreamland’ star - who was a contestant on the Channel 4 show's star-studded Christmas special in 2021 - dubbed it “different” to similar shows because of the family feel and how the competitor's form a close bond with each other.

He said: “It’s really different to some other competition shows. Like, the contestants really love each other, immediately, and they’re all like a family, and they’re so sad when someone else goes.”