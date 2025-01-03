'The Traitors' star Yin Lu is “heartbroken” that she was “silenced” on the show.

Yin Lu has reflected on her short-lived experience on The Traitors

The 34-year-old doctor of communication was 'murdered' by traitors Linda, a 70-year-old retired opera singer, Armani, a 27-year-old financial investigator - whose younger sister Maia is also on the programme as a faithful - and Minah, a 29-year-old call centre manager, in the first episode of the hit BBC One show's 2025 series that aired on New Year's Day because of her intellect.

However, Yin felt "disappointed" to be the first on the chopping block because she was not given a shot to "showcase a very different dimension to this program".

She told The Sun newspaper: “I'm not embarrassed to be out first, but I'm disappointed ...

"For someone like me who was all about language and rhetoric to not have the chance to articulate themself at breakfast or a round table - I was silenced.

“The doctor of communication, the one person who defines herself by that, is unable to speak.

"It really felt like I had signed up for this extravagant 12-course meal, and I ended up leaving after the amuse-bouche - a taste of what's to come and the kitchen then shuts down.”

Despite the trio being in contention to win a prize pot worth thousands - as long as the faithfuls do not suspect they have been given the powerful role by host Claudia Winkleman - the Berkshire-based resident does not think they will survive to the final.

Yin added: "It's going to be completely chaotic because we've got two very dominant characters in Armani and Minah.

“I think, sadly, all three of them won't make it.”

The star's "biggest secret" was to lie about her job and make out she worked in marketing.

Her choice to wear bold outfits was for a "rhetorical, communication effect" to project she was "artistic and creative and whimsical".

Yin's fellow faithful Leanne, a 28-year-old veteran, went in looking like Barbie - with her long blonde hair going down past her shoulders and donning a bright casual pink suit - to give off being "likable, a family person".

Yin thinks her clever game plan will take her to the final.

The faithful said: "She planned that. And I think her emotional intelligence is very high and this is a game more about emotional intelligence or EQ than IQ.

"It's about reading people not reading books.”