BBC bosses will film the sixth series of 'Race Across The World' in late 2025.

Race Across The World winner Owen Wood

The hit travel adventure show - which returned this year for its fourth series with Alfie Watts and Owen Wood emerging victorious, and second celebrity edition won by Scott Mills and his husband Sam Vaughan - will be back for a fifth season next year, and plans are already underway for the following series.

Producers are looking for new contestants with applications now open, and with filming set to take place over eight weeks between September and November 2025.

In a dedicated website set up by the BBC, the team wrote: "This experience is open to all, whether you’re a seasoned traveller or total novice.

"We want to hear what undertaking a trip like this would mean to you, and with a cash prize at stake, to what lengths you would go to win."

"Maybe you’re looking to change something in your life? Or are keen to share the journey with someone special like a family member, best friend, or someone you’ve lost touch with.

"You may even have a very personal reason for wanting to travel at this time in your life or want to explore a particular part of the world."

The programme first launched in 2019, with pairs competing to be the first to reach a destination by any means except flying.

Producers have told potential contestants that "the physical journey" is only one element of the show's appeal.

They added: "Navigating their way across thousands of miles, they will travel through spectacular scenery and dynamic cities, visit ancient wonders, learn local customs, and take part in time-honoured tradition.

"But the physical journey is only half of the story, as they take on the challenge of travelling across the world, perhaps the greatest thing they’ll discover is about themselves and one another."