Scott Mills thinks 'Strictly Come Dancing' has helped prepare him for the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Scott Mills is ready for his new role

The 51-year-old DJ is set to take over the morning slot previously held by Zoe Ball on Monday (27.01.25) but the idea of entertaining six million people as they start their day is no longer daunting because his 2014 stint on the BBC Latin and ballroom competition helped take him out of his comfort zone and put any nerves at bay.

He explained to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “There is nothing scarier. Doing things that are scary have actually really helped me.

“I would say that 'Strictly' was the turning point of my life. If you can do that, this is easy in comparison.

“The buzz of opening that mic on Radio 2, I can’t describe it to you. It’s just different.

“It’s just because it’s such a beast. It’s like, oh my God, you’re actually setting the agenda for people’s day. It’s wild. There’s no buzz like it.

“It’s like the biggest, scariest roller coaster. It’s better than that.”

Scott is happy to have got the seal of approval from his old friend Zoe.

He said: “Zoe was the first person that really did take me under her wing at Radio 1.

"I was chatting with her at the weekend and she said when she found out that it was me taking over her show, she just sobbed.

“She was like, that’s the rightful owner. So that’s really sweet.”

The broadcaster teased he plans to bring "a little bit of mischief" to the morning and is looking forward to bringing some "mad ideas" to life.

He said: “The thing is about this show, there’s more time and there’s more people. It’s the biggest show, so you can have a mad idea and it can happen.

“I think radio is missing a little bit of that at the moment.

“I want you to be in the car and not be able to get out of it. I want you to be laughing your flipping head off and then going and telling all your friends, which is what happens.

“And I want a little bit of that mischief.”