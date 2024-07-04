Sydnie Christmas still hasn’t quit her job as a gym receptionist after winning ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.

BGT winner Sydnie Christmas still hasn’t quit her gym job ahead of her UK tour

After emerging from the ITV show’s 17th series as the victor last month, the 29-year-old singer is now gearing up to perform across the nation in a string of shows, but Sydnie has told how she is still yet to hand in her notice at her day job.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, she said: “I did my audition and went back to work in the gym.

“Funnily enough, I am still on the rota. I need to go in for a meeting and say I definitely can’t work now.”

The singer - who is set to release her version of ‘Starlight Express’ later in July, and her debut album in September - will kick off her ‘My Way’ tour in Gateshead on October 5th, before playing at another 14 locations across the country, including London, Liverpool, Nottingham and Sheffield.

Sydnie is very excited to perform on stage in the UK, but thought she was going to be “someone’s warm-up” when she was initially pitched the tour.

She said: “When I got told about the tour, I thought I was just going to be someone’s warm-up.

“When they told me it was my tour, I was like, ‘Oh my God.' "

Sydnie also revealed entertainment mogul Simon Cowell had offered her some advice ahead of her nationwide performances.

She said: “He told me to choose my own path and to take control.”

Before winning ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, Sydnie worked in the industry singing on cruise ships and performing in musicals, and was left “heartbroken” after learning some viewers thought her victory on the contest show was a fix.

She told Metro.co.uk: “I’m new to all the attention. The fix rumours are just not true.

“Everything has been genuine and I’ve said my truth so saying it’s not is questioning me. There’s nothing that breaks my heart more than to see [the doubt].

“It’s soul-destroying but there’s nothing I can do to change their minds so I’ve had to separate myself.

“I’d love to speak to them but they are so angry so there’s nothing more I can do.”