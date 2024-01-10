Jenny Agutter worries fans will think she is actually a midwife.

The 71-year-old actress has played Sister Julienne on the BBC One period drama ‘Call The Midwife’ since its inception more than a decade ago and admitted she worries viewers would believe she would be able to deliver a baby even though she is not really a medical professional.

She told Metro newspaper's Sixty Seconds column: “My fear is that I’ll be somewhere and see someone who’s heavily pregnant going into labour and people will expect me to bring into action.

“The most useful thing I could do is hold their hand and say soothing things or maybe even cut the umbilical cord."

Just days after the launch of the 13th series of 'Call the Midwife', Jenny admitted that she never believed it would last more than a year on screen despite its "beautiful" writing as she mused that the show's chronological timeline is perhaps what helps make the show a success.

She explained: “I never thought we were going to go beyond the first year, despite how beautifully written it was by Heidi Thomas, with a really good cast and director. And now 13 years on, here we are.

“I think what helps make it a hit is that we go chronologically year by year with each series, starting in 1958. We reflect changes in society, including recovery from the war, communities working together, the economy and immigration.”

The actress was also asked about her role in the 1970 classic ‘The Railway Children’, and why it has become a beloved piece of British filmmaking history.

Jenny explained that she believed it was the movie’s core issues of discovery, love and family that had given the picture its legendary status.

She said: “It’s about children discovering the adult work. And because it’s in simpler Edwardian times, there’s an innocence, and it looks towards a better future.

“They’re encountering peculiar new people, and recognising the differences in class and society.

“But at the core is just this family wanting to be together, facing adversity and finding a way through it.”