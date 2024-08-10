Carl Fogarty turned down Strictly and Dancing On Ice

Carl Fogarty has turned down 'Strictly Come Dancing' and 'Dancing on Ice'.

The 59-year-old former motorcycle racer won 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' in 2014 and was later approached by BBC and ITV bosses about their shows but Carl insisted he won't be taking to the dancefloor or the ice any time soon.

He told Spin Casino: "No, you wouldn't see me in a pink leotard, throwing shapes around the dance floor. No chance!.

"And I couldn't do 'Dancing On Ice' because I've got wobbly knees and dodgy legs from my bike days. I've done the main one and won that so I'll quit after that."

And, Carl admitted that 10 years later, his 'I'm A Celebrity' win still surprises him.

He explained: "I thought I'd be the first one out. To go the whole way and win, it was mad."

Carol also revealed he would love to return to the jungle for an All-Stars version of the show.

He said: "I just fell to the floor when they announced me as ‘King of the Jungle'. I thought: ‘Oh, my God. I’m just an ordinary lad from Blackburn.’ I would do an All Stars version. I don't know why, but I’d love to go back."

Carl's daughter Claudia featured in his reality TV footsteps, competing in 'Winter Love Island' in 2023 but he admitted he found it "cringy".

He said: "She went in hoping it would help her career really and give her something to do and it has done really. So, it kind of works from that point of view. But to be honest it was a bit cringy watching it! It wasn’t great!!"