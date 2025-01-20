Carol Decker enjoyed the "secrecy" of 'The Masked Singer'.

Carol Decker enjoyed the 'secrecy' of The Masked Singer and only told two members of her family she was taking part

The 67-year-old pop star became the latest contestant to leave the ITV show - which sees celebrities conceal their identities with extravagant costumes as they perform famous songs - when she was unmasked as Tattoo on Saturday (18.01.25) night, and has now admitted that it is one of the "best things" she has ever done.

Speaking on ITV's 'This Morning', she said: "It was fantastic! It was one of the best things I've ever done. The process behind everything, the costume department, it's off the scale.

"When I was first asked to do the show, you get offered half a dozen sketches of different sketches, and I settled on Tattoo straight away because I thought she was gorgeous.

"And then just all the fittings, and then there's all the secrecy. So you've got to meet up for your song choice meetings, your vocal coaching, a little bit of choreography, what they've got planned.

"We did it in the summer, so it takes up all of the summer, and it's fantastic."

"I'm a chatterbox, as most people know, so it was hard. I can't help my own water, as my mum used to say! You sign a big NDA, though so you might get sued, so that's always an incentive. And they won't pay you! "

The 'China in Your Hand' singer - who is married to Richard Coates and has Scarlett, 26, as well as 22-year-old Dylan with him - only told her husband and her eldest that she was going on the programme, but kept it a secret from everyone else, including her son.

She said: "I only shared it with my husband and my daughter Scarlett because they have to help me with my diary. I didn't tell my son, he was a bit offended!

"But they're used to me coming and going, disappearing for a week, being on tour. So I was able to muddy the waters a little bit with my friends and family because they're used to me being off...'Oh where is she this week?' kind of thing."

Carol became the fifth celebrity to be eliminated from this year's edition of the game show - which is hosted by Joel Dommett and features Mo Gilligan, Maya Jama, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross as judges - following on from Olympian Mo Farah, 'Good Morning Britain' host Kate Garraway, 'Bake Off' judge Dame Prue Leith and 'I Try' singer Macy Gray.