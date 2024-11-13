Rob Delaney is "a little scared" of writing a show with his wife Leah.

Rob Delaney isn't convinced by the idea of writing something with his wife

The 47-year-old actor and writer - who co-created and starred in Channel 4 sitcom 'Catastrophe' with friend Sharon Horgan - is put off the idea of collaborating professionally after seeing the way it impacted his parents' marriage.

Speaking to Jessie and Lennie Ware on the 'Table Manners' podcast, he said: "She is so funny and makes me laugh all the time... We could, do you know what I will be honest, I am a little scared of that…

"My parents did that and then they got divorced. Obviously there are people who work together all the time and are happy so I know that’s possible but I have a slight phobia of that.

"Also it is quite nice to separate church and state. I don’t know we should try it though. Even just for fun!”

Rob and Leah met while they were working as camp counsellors at a retreat for people with disabilities.

He added: "It was such a great way to meet someone cause you kind of have to have some altruistic tendencies to be there... because it was volunteering and also it was the summer so she was in a bikini often.

"So I could tell she was a good person and I could tell I like what I see!”

And while Rob isn't convinced by the idea of working with his wife, he does have some ideas in the pipeline for his own projects.

He revealed: “I have one show I am about to try and sell… and then I have another one that a network has said 'We like this pilot you’ve written', so I am writing that actively now."

Meanwhile, Mark Bonnar - who played Chris in 'Catastrophe' - previously played down the idea of a return for the sitcom about two singletons, which ended after four seasons in 2019.

The show ended with Irish primary school teacher Sharon and American businessman Rob - who first meet in a bar and share a week-long fling which leads to them having a baby together - finding out they are having a third child.

Mark told BANG Showbiz: "No, I think Sharon and Rob played a blinder when they ended it the way they did in Series 4.

"I think to leave people wanting more whilst still having given them enough is a classy way to pull something off. When you go before you are asked to leave.

"Also, they’re very busy with other things."