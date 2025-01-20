Sam Thompson has quit reality TV in the hope of landing more presenting gigs.

Sam Thompson wants to become a TV presenter

The 32-year-old reality star - who found fame on 'Made In Chelsea' in 2013 - believes he reached the "pinnacle" of the genre when he won 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' win in 2023 but after co-presenting the spin-off show 'Unpacked' alongside Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers last year, he hopes bosses will trust him enough to front more programmes.

He is quoted by the Daily Star's Hot TV column as saying: "My reality days are behind me now. The jungle was the pinnacle.

"I'd wanted to do that my entire life.

"That was the final one for me. That's how I want my time in reality TV to end. You can't beat that.

"I haven't been asked to do many reality shows lately because many people know my stance on that stuff."

Sam was thrilled to get the chance to learn from esteemed presenting duo Ant and Dec during his time in Australia and after becoming a competitions presenter on 'This Morning' and a panellist 'Love Island: Aftersun', admitted that he is eyeing up a main hosting position on both ITV shows.

He added: "I got to watch Ant and Dec work.

"I was learning from these absolute titans. That was such a gift.

"I've been working on 'This Morning', and I'm hoping that eventually, they will trust me to host it.

"I'd also love to keep doing 'Love Island: Aftersun', and would love to host that."

Despite loving his time on 'Unpacked', the London-born personality was left mortified after he blocked his trailer toilet on the third day of shooting and having to get Joel to assist him with the poop emergency.

Speaking on the 'Staying Relevant' podcast, Sam spilled to co-host Pete Wicks: "I blocked the trailer loo on the third day and panicked because obviously, people share your trailer sometimes.

"So mate, I had taken like a morning one and so I dropped it in and pressed the thing and the flush had jammed because it couldn't handle the waste. And so, I tried for like an hour and left it in there to see if it might sort of work after a while - and it didn't.

"At the end of the day, I knocked on Joel's door and went, 'I am so sorry, I don't know what to do, I am really freaking out, but I've blocked my loo."

Sam went on: " I just didn't know who to go to and didn't know what to do because I can't just leave my s*** ... so I then made Joel message up to the utility guys to come down and unblock my loo; it was one of the most embarrassing things I've ever had in my life.

"They came around and said, 'Sam Thompson's trailer please' and they brought the f***ing plungers.

"That was like my first foray and then the entire set knew that I had blocked the loo on the third day.

"So I got bullied from day three onward ...

"I walked in the next day, and everyone was like, 'Dear God, man, it's three days in and you've already ruined this entire show.’”