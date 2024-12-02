'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' chiefs made emergency plans to evacuate camp mates after a storm hit the jungle.

Ant and Dec faced a battle to get to the I'm A Celebrity set due to flooding

The ITV show has been hit badly by the weather and crew were preparing to move stars to the safety of the Bush Telegraph after part of the set was ripped and roads leading to the site were flooded – although conditions eventually calmed enough for the celebrities to remain in camp.

Bosses were concerned that the storm could hit the satellite system and impact coverage of the programme.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "All the camp mates are fine, but producers monitored them on Saturday (30.11.24) night as the storm worsened. The crew were struggling to make it on site.

"At one point, there was genuine concern about how much they would be able to film. Fortunately, it calmed down a bit and was all OK."

Presenters Ant and Dec shared footage of their journey to set on Sunday (01.12.24) and later confirmed they were fortunate to get the show on air.

Ant said on the companion show 'I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked': "We all got texts this morning saying the rain is so bad you might not even make it in today.

Dec added: "It was an effort to get the show on air today. There were only a few people here."

The rain in Australia has affected the camp mates as radio presenter Melvin Odoom was forced to sleep in the Bush Telegraph after his hammock was left soaked.

'Coronation Street' actor Alan Halsall said: "We had rivers flowing through camp, pathways that are now waterways, everyone's bed was drenched."