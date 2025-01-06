Grace Dent hesitated for "about 10 seconds" about replacing Gregg Wallace on 'Celebrity MasterChef'.

The 51-year-old restaurant critic will be hosting the BBC cookery competition alongside John Torode after Wallace stepped back from co-presenting duties last year amid allegations of misconduct - which he denies.

Grace has admitted it was a "dream come true" to be asked to fill the former greengrocer's shoes but she felt a slight hint of trepidation about picking up the reigns.

Speaking to Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on 'This Morning' on Monday (06.01.25), she said: "Maybe for about 10 seconds.

"Now I've got those reigns - no!

"It's one of those wonderful shows on British TV, and when you go out into the public, you feel that you can't eat anywhere in privacy ever again, you can't even go into a supermarket without people looking into your trolley and going, 'I can't believe she's bought that.'

"But, it was a dream come true to move to this role."

Prior to her appointment, Grace regularly appeared on the BBC cookery show as a guest judge but she highlighted how being a host is a "very different job" because it comes with the power of sending people home.

She added: "I've never sent a person home, and now I am that person, I am now the baddie - and I don't enjoy doing that."

The BBC confirmed Grace's appointment last month as David Ambler, the executive editor of 'MasterChef', said she would be a "great asset" for the programme.

He added: "We’re looking forward to welcoming Grace back in 2025 as we uncover a new 'Celebrity MasterChef' champion."

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: "Grace Dent is the perfect choice to step in for the next series of 'Celebrity MasterChef'.

"Grace is not only an energetic and well-established member of the 'MasterChef' team but is also a world-renowned food critic, so she will certainly keep the next batch of celebrities on their toes."