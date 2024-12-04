Coleen Rooney's son Kai told dad Wayne Rooney to stop coming to his football games because he attracted too much attention.

Coleen Rooney revealed Wayne Rooney had to stop attending their son's football games

'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!' star Coleen opened up about life with her husband Wayne and their four kids during a chat with her campmates revealing Kai, 15, asked the former footballer to stop attending his youth matches because of the buzz he created.

Coleen explained: "That's the thing with kids I think, it's hard to go on days out. Kai told Wayne to stop coming to football games, when he played grassroots tournaments and stuff because he used to get swarmed and he couldn't even watch the game.

"How do you say to all of these kids: 'Go away, I'm watching my son?'

"Adults, it's different you could speak to them, so he [Kai] just said: 'Oh, Dad there's no point you coming because you don't even watch me play anyway.' which is sad but it can't be helped anyway.

"At the same time the fans help you along the way and get you where you are."

It comes after Coleen previously opened up about her 16-year marriage on the ITV show, admitting Wayne always "hated" fame and made plenty of mistakes over the years but they are now in a good place.

She said: "It has been difficult, we're happy now, after all those years … we're a team ... All he wanted to do was play football, he struggled with the fame side of it, he hated that.

"If he could've just played football and had none of the fame I think he would've been happier within life ... He's made mistakes along the way, but from 16, obviously you're going to, that's life."

The couple have been together since they were teenagers and they got married in their early 20s, and Coleen said being thrust into the spotlight at a young age forced them both to grow up quickly.

She added: "We felt older, because we had to grow up quick, because we were living in the public eye."