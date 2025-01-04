Celebs Go Dating bosses keen to sign Zara McDermott

'Celebs Go Dating' bosses are keen to sign Zara McDermott for the upcoming season.

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' and 'Love Island' beauty reportedly recently split from 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' star Sam Thompson after five years together and 'Celebs Go Dating' bosses are already eager to snap Zara up for a new series.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "'Celebs Go Dating' bosses are really keen to sign Zara up for the 2025 series - she’s a huge fan favourite and they think she’d be perfect for the show and have men lining up to date her.

"It might be too soon after the split with Sam but they think she’d see the real meaning behind the show, which is about stars looking at themselves and their dating patterns."

Meanwhile, Sam's sister, 'Made In Chelsea' star Louise Thompson appeared to confirm the split as she addressed their future friendship on Instagram.

Louise shared about her "bury and burn ritual" in her garden following "one of the best and worst years" of her life.

When one fan commented: "Hope you don't just drop Zara," she liked the message, while another wrote: "Liking this comment has basically confirmed the split for us all!!"

Sam and Zara have yet to comment on the alleged split.

Reports that Sam, 32, and Zara, 28, split have taken fans by surprise as Sam called Zara his "soul mate" in a gushing birthday post on Instagram last month.

He wrote: "My best friend, and soul mate….some would say my person. I'm afraid you're stuck with me forever. happy birthday. I love you so much, and wow have I missed you over the past month! Here's to another amazing year with you."