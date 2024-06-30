Chanelle Hayes is married.

Chanelle Hayes ties the knot

The former 'Big Brother' star tied the knot with fiancé Dan Bingham in a stunning wedding ceremony on Saturday (29.06.24), two years after getting engaged.

Speaking in May 2022 after they got engaged, a source told OK! magazine: "She's been dreaming of this for such a long time.

"Chanelle has really been through it when it comes to relationships and this time it really feels like she's found The One.'

Chanelle, 36, shares son Blakely, 12, with her ex-partner Matthew Bates and she also has has Frankie, five, with Edward Oates.

Meanwhile, Chanelle revealed that she was "hungover" and "looked like a dog's dinner" when Dan popped the question.

She said: " I was in my dressing gown, hungover, looking like a dog's dinner. Would you care to elaborate on that, Dan?!"

In the joint interview, Dan explained that his initial idea was to take Chanelle - who has moved away from reality TV to become a nurse - away on holiday but couldn't make it work with her studies.

He told New! magazine: "I had plans to take her away, doing something really nice, but we just couldn't get the timing right with studies, work, and the kids. It was the day after my 40th birthday and I came downstairs to 40 different presents all lined up. Then I grabbed the ring so there was one extra surprise - just for her."

However, Chanelle admitted that despite her appearance, the proposal was "perfect" and "always knew" the pair would get engaged eventually.

She explained: "He said, 'They say life begins at 40, and I want to spend the rest of mine with you.' It was perfect. I wouldn't have had it any other way I've always known we'd get married.

"We'd chatted about it before but I had no idea I'd get proposed to while chilling in my aqua blue velour pyjamas, with a strip lash hanging off my face like a moustache, feeling shaky from the night before. I did not foresee that, but I always knew it would happen one day."