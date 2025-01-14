Sue Perkins' game show 'Double The Money' has reportedly been cancelled after one series.

Sue Perkins' game show has been cancelled by Channel 4

The show debuted on Channel 4 last spring with 13 pairs of contestants competing to show off their business acumen to try and double their cash, with finalists having four weeks to convert £10,000 to £20,000.

However, a source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "There are a number of big new and returning competition and reality shows on Channel 4 and E4 for 2025, so schedules are jam-packed.

“It means for now, 'Double The Money' has been shelved.

“But it may be revived down the line.”

The 55-year-old former 'Great British Bake Off' host has stayed busy despite the setback, with her travel documentary 'Sue Perkins' Big Adventure: Paris to Istanbul' hitting Apple TV+ late last year.

The previous year, she travelled to Alaska for a Channel 5 show, and at the time she pondered what made a great TV presenter.

She told the i newspaper: "The role of the presenter is really just to be a sponge, not to know anything, but to go and talk to brilliant people who do know things, to have fun on viewers’ behalf, see things most never get to see, and be enthused and grateful about it."

When 'Double Your Money' was first reported, insiders suggested it was a "big prospect" for C4.

A TV source told The Sun newspaper’s TV Biz column at the time: “On the face of it, this might have a whiff of a daytime TV show where people try to make money from small ventures. But this show is a big prospect for Channel 4.

“That’s reflected in the fact that they’ve signed up someone as well known as Sue as the presenter.

"And bosses are raising viewers’ expectations too, describing it as ‘breaking the mould of traditional game shows’.”