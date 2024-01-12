Charlie Clapham is returning to 'Hollyoaks'.

The 32-year-old actor was last seen in the village as Freddie Roscoe in 2017 but he's set to make a comeback this spring and he's "extremely grateful and excited" to be returning to the show.

He said in a statement: "I’m extremely grateful and excited to be reprising a role that means so much. Get READY for FREDDIE."

Charlie's exit storyline saw his alter ego go on the run after attacking Nick Savage in a fit of rage after his rival raped Freddie's on/off girlfriend Ellie Nightingale, and the actor confirmed fans will eventually get some heavy hints as to what his character has been up to for the last seven years.

Asked if viewers will find out what Freddie has been up to, he told Metro.co.uk: "Yeah, there will be some exposition along with some drip-feeding along the way. Also, some of it will be left to the imagination a bit too, some things are best left unsaid.

"But, what a great vehicle, they’ve got about seven years to dip into and the writers have been excited by what’s coming up. He’s got so much history, there are plenty of relationships very much alive and active – it’s not going to be quiet."

And Charlie suggested most of the village won't be too happy to see Freddie back on the scene.

He said: "From what I’ve read so far, there’s only really one person who knows he’s back on the scene in terms of the initial reaction.

"I don’t know what I did first time round, but afterwards everyone seems to either be annoyed, p***** off, scared – he got up to so much in those four years first time round. He’s just hassle and trouble."

The actor was concerned any comeback could "ruin" his alter ego but he's happy with what producers have in store.

He said: "While I’ve been away, I did sometimes wonder what he’s been up to and fans always ask if I’d go back. So having a chat with casting and producers, they had a really strong idea of what they want to do with him.

"So, in all of his glory, it’s much the same but even worse! I’m really enjoying reading the scripts.

"That was a worry of mine ever going back – are they going to ruin him, what kind of storylines will there be. But it looks like they’re throwing the kitchen sink at it, it’s really cool."