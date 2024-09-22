Charlotte Crosby is expecting her second child with fiancé Jake Ankers.

Charlotte Crosby is expecting her second child with fiancé Jake Ankers

The ‘Geordie Shore’ regular, whose daughter Alba Jean is set to turn two in October, announced the news on Instagram on Sunday (22.09.24), saying she was due in January next year.

She told her followers she was going to be a mum again by posting a video showing her wandering around a mansion, and referencing the baby news and her new clothes range in the caption.

Charlotte said: “In my babies and business ERA (peace sign emoji.) Delighted to announce baby Ankers number 2 is due January 2025 and also delighted to announce @peppergirlsclub AW collection is live now RIGHT NOW!!!!

“I really wanted to combine these 2 moments as everything I’ve been building with Pepper over the last few years is for my family and im so proud of it!! We are so excited to be a family of 4!”

Charlotte also posted a series of videos of her modelling clothes from her new fashion line.

She told fans earlier this year she was trying for her second baby, after getting engaged to businessman Jake, 32, in November a year after they had their daughter.

He proposed by getting down on one knee during a trip to Dubai and Charlotte told her followers she had said yes to him by posting online she was the “happiest woman in the world”.

It was recently revealed Charlotte is now a millionaire, with the reality TV star turned entrepreneur banking £2.26million last year even before she took part in TV shows ‘MasterChef’ and ‘Antiques Road Trip’.

She is now set to feature on the new series of the BBC’s ‘Celebrity Antiques Road Trip’, with a source telling The Sun: “BBC bosses were over the moon to get Charlotte on the show.

“She has become a real breakout star of the BBC in recent years which is testament to her popularity with viewers.

“Not many reality stars can find themselves bagging such popular shows 13 years into their career and so it was a no brainer to get her signed up.

“There is no stopping her and her recent slate of TV roles demonstrates this. Charlotte will be a real hoot on the show and is sure to be the stand-out star of this upcoming run.”